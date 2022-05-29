We cannot win an election if we’re united - Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi

Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi

An aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi has called for unity in the party.

He said unity remains one of the major keys to ensuring that the NPP wins the 2024 polls.



According to him, he wants to ensure that there is strong unity, discipline and high commitment by members if elected.



In his view, these factors will make the elephant party remains stronger in the political affairs of the country.



Lack of unity he argued led to NPP losing several seats in the 2020 polls because there is disunity in the party.

For him, the NPP should find ways in resolving their differences and remains a candidate who can do that.



“Party unity. If there is unity in the party, all of us in the party will move in one direction. We lost in the 2008 general elections and also the number of seats we lost in the 2022 elections because there was no unity.



“In areas where there were the imposition of parliamentary candidates we suffered for that and so if we deal with this situation that will not happen,” he said.



"The second area is discipline. Discipline is critical in the party. The agitations we see in the party are because of indiscipline, the party has rules and everybody must obey.”