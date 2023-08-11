We commend COCOBOD for initiating steps to protect cocoa farms – ASSF

File photo

GHANAIAN CHILDREN SALUTE COCOBOD GHANA FOR EMBARKING ON A CAMPAIGN TO PROTECT COCOA FARM LS FROM DESTRUCTION BY GALAMSEY ACTIVITIES.

On behalf of the children of Ghana, whose lives and future are in danger due to the eminent environmental destruction through galamsey and other activities, poor sanitation and non application of the laws, and our own behalf salutes COCOBOD GHANA for establishing Galamsey Desk in the office of the Chief Executive to protect cocoa farms from the threats of galamsey through advocacy of the application of the statutes and other campaigns.



Ghana as we are aware, is known internationally as a major producer of Gold and Cocoa.



It is therefore imperative to protect both industries and commodities. We must not allow the exploration and extraction of gold destroy another that earns the Country huge sums of foreign exchange.



To protect both industries means protecting the employment and livelihood of thousands not a few.



We congratulate Prof Michael Kwarteng on his appointment as Head of the Galamsey Desk.



We at Africa Schools Sanitation Foundation are touched by his drive and passion.