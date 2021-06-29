We condemn all acts of violence, saddened by reports of death at Ejura – British High Commission

The British High Commission-Accra

The British High Commission in Accra has condemned all acts of violence that has resulted in deaths at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

A statement issued by the Commission and sighted by GhanaWeb expressed concern over the development that has been widely reported on news portals and various social media platforms.



“We are concerned by reports of violence and saddened by the news of deaths in Ejura. Our thoughts are with the families and communities at this time. We join with the Government of Ghana in condemning illegal criminal acts of violence and we call for calm to enable emergency services to reach those in need,” the statement read.



The British High Commission also urged British Nationals to remain vigilant, avoid any large public gatherings and demonstrations as captured in its travel advice, monitor local media for up-to-date information, and follow the advice of local authorities.

Meanwhile, family members of some deceased protestors in Ejura have vowed to take matters into their own hands following the death of their ward should justice not prevail.



This comes after some youth took to the streets of Ejura to protest the death of one Ibrahim Mohammed also known as ‘Kaaka’ leading to the deployment of the military on Tuesday June 29, 2021 to help quell the protests.



The soldiers opened fire on the protesters resulting in the death of two persons and four others sustaining injuries.