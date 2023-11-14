We control over one-third of NPP: Joe Wise reacts to Kennedy Agyapong’s claims

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu popularly known as Joe Wise has stated that Kennedy Agyapong receiving significant votes during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race does not necessarily imply that he is a decision-making force within the party.

Osei-Owusu emphasized that while the Assin Central MP's performance was commendable, it should not overshadow the leadership of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who emerged as the winner in the race.



Speaking in an interview on Joy News on November 13, 2023, the host raised concerns about the perceived division within the party, citing Kennedy Agyapong's claim that he controls one-third of the NPP due to the significant votes he secured in the primaries.



In response, Osei-Owusu downplayed the notion of Agyapong being a power broker within the party.



"I don't know about that; there is only one leader, the presidential candidate, and the party has a structure for making decisions," he said.



Pressed further about the party's strategy concerning Kennedy Agyapong, given his backing in the primaries, Joe Wise questioned the idea that achieving a certain percentage in a competition should automatically alter the party's dynamics.



"Why are we making it appear like in a competition, once you get a certain percentage, then the dynamics should change? I don't think that should be the case. It is important to recognize him as placing second in the competition and pulling a very respectable number of votes," he explained.

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia secured victory in the NPP primaries with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.





Election 2024: Dr. Bawumia will outshine John Mahama when you place them side by side. - Joe Osei-Owusu #ElectionHQpic.twitter.com/BXenod4t8h — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) November 13, 2023

AM/SARA