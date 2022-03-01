We currently don't have the numbers to pass E-Levy - John Kumah

Deputy Finance Minister John Ampontuah Kumah

John Kumah says E-Levy will be re-laid if all parties are on board

It will be difficult to pass E-Levy without minority, Kumah



Government would pay salaries without E-Levy, Kumah



Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah has stated that government will need the support of the minority caucus in parliament to implement the E-Levy.



According to him, the majority caucus in parliament does not currently have the numbers to pass the E-Levy bill.



"The minority is not in support of the E-Levy, and given the current structure of parliament, if we do not get both sides to agree, it would be difficult to pass the E-Levy bill.

"We have not been able to raise the members to pass the bill. So, we are currently negotiating. As we speak, the Council of State has entered the discussion and has engaged the minority. We urge religious leaders, all Ghanaians and everyone concerned about the finances of the country to put politics aside for the sake of the country," he said in Twi during an interview with Neat FM, monitored by GhanaWeb.



"If we get the support of everybody, we will present it for parliament to pass it. The result of the 2020 election shows that the people of Ghana want us to work together," he added.



"If you have equal members and one side is not in agreement, then you must have the patience to engage more till we are all on the same page," he said.



John Kumah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, clarified that the government could pay public servants even if it cannot implement the E-Levy, contrary to claims by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



He, however, noted that the levy is needed for other important government expenditures, including the construction of infrastructural projects and the government's job creation initiatives.