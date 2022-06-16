We declare 'great termite' Adom-Otchere an enemy – Asogli State Council

Paul Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, has been declared an enemy of the Asogli State.

The Asogli State Council is very displeased with the conduct of the ace broadcaster when he launched a 'touchscreen' attack on Togbe Afede XIV following his decision to return an ex-gratia paid into his account.



Describing Paul Adom-Otchere, as a "great termite," the Council noted in a press statement copied to GhanaWeb that contrary to an earlier assertion on his [Adom-Otchere] bi-weekly show, Togbe Afede is a man of conviction.



The Council stressed that they could not comprehend Adom-Otchere's basis of his disparaging remarks against the respected traditional leader.



“Paul Adom-Otchere has publicly admitted knowing Togbe Afede XIV for some time now, visiting him from time to time and asking for financial and other favours from him. What a great friend Paul had in TOGBE AFEDE XIV.



"We the people of the Asogli State have tracked Paul’s attitude, his beliefs and style and identified him as a GREAT TERMITE working on the roots of our beloved tree, Ghana.

"The Asogli State is a respected Traditional Area and will not allow evil-hearted people like the kind of Paul Adom-Otchere to denigrate our KING and the “Rising Star of this country.



"We are therefore declaring Paul Adom-Otchere, as a result of his recalcitrant behaviour, an enemy to Asogli State,” the statement read in parts.



The Asogli State Council, further expressed their displeasure with the Council of State, for not releasing records of the Council meeting to them, despite having done the same to Paul Adom-Otchere, to aid in his 'touchscreen' analysis about Togbe Afede XIV attendance during the Council of State meetings.



“The Council of State in their letter dated 13th June, 2022, signed by Mr. Stephen Blay, the Director of Finance and Administration, to Dr. Elikem Apetorgbor Special Aide to Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV, which indicates that Dr. Apetorgbor reaches out to Metro TV for the information regarding the latter’s request for the Council members attendance register and others, is embarrassing and not supported by the law. This shows that the Council of State is biased and wants to tarnish the high-earned reputation of Togbe Afede XIV”, the Council stressed.



