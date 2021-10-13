We demand free and fair MCE election in Cape Coast - NDC

George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, MP for Cape Coast South addressed a press conference

Source: GNA

Mr George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South Constituency, has called on the authorities to stop manipulating the endorsement of the President's nominee, Mr Ernest Arthur as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Cape Coast

He noted with concern the open intimidation by some people against Members they perceived to be against the process, adding that, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), wanted a free and fair voting.



“We want the Assembly Members to vote freely and fairly without intimidation and threat to avoid violence in the Cape Coast Metropolis”.



The Cape Coast South MP, made the appeal when he briefed the media organized by the Central Regional Branch of the NDC in Cape Coast.



He said there had been an uneasy and tensed atmosphere in the Metropolis which was escalating to intimidation and threats and warned that violence may erupt if measures were not taken to ensure that the will of the people prevailed.



The MP revealed that Dr Kwamina Mintah Nyarko, MP for Cape Coast North, and himself have been receiving complaints and concerns from some Assembly Members and constituents on the pending confirmation process in the Metropolis.



He cautioned personalities interfering in the process of the confirmation to desist from the act because any blood shed during the process would be on their hands but the President’s nominee.

“The MMDCE’s confirmation is about local governance and not politics therefore we are telling all personalities interfering to desist from such acts.



He called the Assembly members to vote and decide on whom they want as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and not to impose any candidate on them.



He called on the Regional Police Command to be on the alert to quell any action of intimidation and brutalities during the third round of election which was yet to be announced.



Mr Ricketts-Hagan appealed to Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, the Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, who is the custodian of the land to intervene and ensure the election was conducted peacefully.



He called on the good people of Cape Coast to rise up and fight for their rights and maintain the peace in the Area.



Mr Ernest Arthur was nominated by the President but had been rejected twice by the Assembly.