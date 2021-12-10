We did not leak Bagbin’s Dubai expenses – Majority

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has denied claims that it leaked details of the recent medical review trip taken by Speaker Alban Bagbin.

Mr. Bagbin left the shores of Ghana for the Emirates on 27 November 2021 and is expected back on 14 December.



“The Majority Caucus, to avoid doubt, has no interest in such an irresponsible deed,” a statement dated Thursday, 9 December 2021 said.



The Caucus said it was “shocked” by the allegation, which it described as “spurious”.



“Indeed, to protect the Speaker’s integrity, the Chair and the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, we find the said publications unfortunate and unwarranted, and we condemn them accordingly,” it added.

“However, if the persons behind the publications intend to set the Speaker and the Majority Caucus in the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana on a collision course, we would not hesitate to offer the appropriate response” it noted.



“By this statement, the Majority Caucus also wishes to clarify that the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has not taken a dime from Parliament to seek and or receive medical attention in Dubai.”



“There is no scintilla of truth in the allegation, and it should, thus, be disregarded entirely for its spuriousness and hopelessness,” the statement said.