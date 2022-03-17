We did note vote at midnight - Ejisu NPP Executives charge at MCE

Residents calling for the sack of the Ejisu MCE

Elected polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency have called out the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu, Mr. Samuel Frimpong, for spreading misinformation on the just ended polling stations and zonal elections.

The delegates during a demonstration on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, showed various pictures and videos of the election being conducted in broad daylight to buttress their assertion.



They further indicated that the MCE is a liar and is making this baseless claim because his supporters made a loss in the just-ended elections. The executives insist that they did not cast their votes at midnight and the election organised was free and fair.



Leticia Amoateng, a polling station executive for Onwe in addressing the media expressed her surprise at the conduct of the MCE and could not fathom why he will go on air and lie about an election he knows was free and fair.

“Mr. Frimpong has really disgraced some of us. All the tension and issues that have emerged after the election is because he wants his brother the MD for ECG to become the next MP for Ejisu. Before the election his supporters were applauding the election committee for a good job, after they lost the election, they have insulted and attacked everyone including our MP,” she added.



The delegates expressed disgust at the conduct of the MCE and advised him to desist from spreading lies about the polling station and zonal elections.