We didn't intend to carry weapons for June 4 demo – Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Captain Smart, Oliver Barker-Vormawor and Mensah Thompson

The Convener for #fixthecountry Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor says he and the group who are planning the June 4 demonstration had no intention of carrying arms for their protest.

The group has come under intense criticism for the content of their letter to the Ghana Police Service ahead of the demonstration. The letter said demonstrators will carry weapons and have their own security march with them.



According to the Group, the demonstration was against the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy), the attack on press freedom, the Agyapa Deal among others.



But, Speaking to Naa Dede Tettey on the Morning Starr Thursday, Mr. Vormawor accused the Police of deliberately circulating the letter.



“I am making it very clear and on record that my clients have no intention to undertake an arm demonstration. They have never stated an intention to arm demonstrators so that point is clear.

“So it is important to clarify to the Police that whatever arms people bear are duly licensed. I understand the intention of that and I also understand that for so many people the time frame and the way to draw the Police’s attention to the issue of fully armed demonstrators do not exactly land,” Lawyer Vormawor explained.



He continued: “I’ve heard a number of them go on various platforms including myself clarifying that this wasn’t the intention. It didn’t come as it was and we apologize for it but we will continue to engage the police as we have done over the period of time.”



Mr. Vormawor further added that his clients had not officially communicated to the Police.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service in response told the group they cannot allow the demonstration in its shape and approach.