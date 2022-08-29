We didn’t break into Trasacco boss’ house – Police

Chief Executive Officer of Trasacco Estates Development Limited, Ernesto Taricone

The Ghana Police Service has refuted claims that some police officers broke into the house of the Chief Executive Officer of Trasacco Estates Development Limited, Ernesto Taricone.

According to the Police, no such forceful action was carried out by the Police as being reported in the media.



“The facts are that Police conducted investigation into alleged land guard activities at Adjiriganor, a suburb of Accra which led to the arrest of five suspects; Akuribilla Annanfo, Razak Seidu, Abdulla Abdul Fatau, Baah Samuel and Francis Agbevedor and the retrieval of a Mossberg pump action gun loaded with ten rounds BB cartridges from them.



“The suspects were on 26th August 2022, arraigned before Circuit Court ‘9’, Accra on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Crime and engaging in land guard activities. They were remanded by the Court into Police custody to reappear on 30th August 2022,” the police service narrated in a statement.



The Police continued “In the course of investigation, it emerged that Mr. Morris Ian of Trasacco Limited contracted the suspects to undertake their illegal activities. A Bench Warrant was therefore issued by the court for his arrest.”

In a further explanation, the Police administration stated that “the police acting on information that the suspect was at the residence of Mr. Ernesto Taricone visited the house to execute the warrant. Upon arrival at the house, the police knocked on the door and someone came to attend to them and informed them that Ian Morris was not at the residence at the time. The Police, therefore, left a message for him, Morris, to report to the police.”



The statement reiterated that the Police will continue to look for him to execute the Bench Warrant.



“We, therefore, call on the public to disregard and treat with contempt the baseless claims of forceful entry against the police and the purported use of commandoes since the Police Service has no commandos,” the Police Service added.