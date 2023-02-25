1
Menu
News

We didn't contribute to pick forms for Duffuor, we're neutral – A/R NDC Women's wing

NDC Flag Nkiligi The party's Women's Organiser claimed the wing paid for Dr Duffour's nomination forms

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti regional Women's Wing of the NDC has refuted the claim by the regional Women's Organiser of the party that they contributed to pick nomination forms for Dr Kwabena Duffour to contest the Presidential Primaries of the party.

Addressing a press conference organised by the Women's Wing, the Deputy Regional Women's Organiser, Phyllis Manu Manassian, described the claim made by Mrs Gloria Huze as palpably false.

She said the women's wing had not met anywhere to take such a decision and had never contributed to picking forms for a particular candidate contesting in the presidential primaries.

Mrs Manassiah said they have no intention to declare support for any of the four party members who have picked forms to contest the primaries.

She indicated that all the aspirants are their sons and as mothers, they will not discriminate against any of them.

She, therefore, called on the National Executives of the party to sanction the Women's Organiser to serve as a deterrent to others who intend to do the same.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich