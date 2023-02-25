We didn't contribute to pick forms for Duffuor, we're neutral – A/R NDC Women's wing

The party's Women's Organiser claimed the wing paid for Dr Duffour's nomination forms

The Ashanti regional Women's Wing of the NDC has refuted the claim by the regional Women's Organiser of the party that they contributed to pick nomination forms for Dr Kwabena Duffour to contest the Presidential Primaries of the party.

Addressing a press conference organised by the Women's Wing, the Deputy Regional Women's Organiser, Phyllis Manu Manassian, described the claim made by Mrs Gloria Huze as palpably false.



She said the women's wing had not met anywhere to take such a decision and had never contributed to picking forms for a particular candidate contesting in the presidential primaries.



Mrs Manassiah said they have no intention to declare support for any of the four party members who have picked forms to contest the primaries.

She indicated that all the aspirants are their sons and as mothers, they will not discriminate against any of them.



She, therefore, called on the National Executives of the party to sanction the Women's Organiser to serve as a deterrent to others who intend to do the same.