We didn’t smuggle in E-Levy, minority knew when it was going to be tabled – Afenyo-Markin

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Afenyo-Markin says day for consideration of E-Levy was advertised

We serve the minority notice through the order paper – MP



Minority requested for 30minutes to prepare before debate on E-Levy started



The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has denied assertions that the majority caucus of parliament re-laid the E-Levy Bill on the blind side of the minority so that they (the majority) can pass the bill.



In a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Afenyo-Markin said that the minority caucus was fully aware the bill was going to be tabled because the re-laying of the levy was advertised and the minority know that it was going to be considered on the day the bill was passed.



“We never smuggled anything in, we never surprised them, you know every Friday we read the business statement. The business statement has the proposal for the ensuing week. You don’t specifically advertise that you are going to take a particular bill, in that there is a position where you propose bills, papers to be laid, bills that are already in our custody will be considered."



“There are a lot of motions that are tabled, we never get to take them but as and when it has to be programmed that notice is served."