We didn’t take custody of any excavators as alleged by Ellembelle DCE – Police

Excavator

The Western Regional Police Command has denied a report that some two excavators which were in the custody of the Police at Ellembelle have disappeared.

The story was reported in the Friday, 2nd September 2022 edition of the Chronicle newspaper.



Responding to the report, the Police said no excavators were handed over to the police by the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzo or any other person from the assembly.



“We, therefore, urge the public to disregard the publication and treat it with the contempt it deserves.”

Meanwhile, the DCE, his personal assistant and one other are being investigated in connection with the alleged missing excavators.



The Police assured the public that anybody implicated in the course of the investigation will be taken through the due process of the law.