We disagree with SC ruling – Gyakye Quayson’s legal team

James Gyakye Quayson’s legal team has said they disagree with the ruling of the Supreme Court restraining their client from holding himself as a Member of Parliament for Assin North.

The Apex Court on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, restrained Mr. Quayson from representing the people of Assin North until the final determination of a pending substantive case challenging the legality of his election.



A member of his legal team, Jamal Baba, spoke to the media shortly after the Supreme Court ruling bemoaned that the people of Assin North have been deprived of a representative in Parliament.



He told the media, “the Supreme Court has given its ruling, but we vehemently disagree with their position. It is a sad day for all of us. What it means is that Assin North is also not going to have representation in Parliament for as long as this case lasts. That is a sad situation.



“There are precedents in this country. We all remember the case in Ayawaso West Wuogon where the lady was allowed to be in Parliament until the final determination of the case. So we thought that the Supreme Court would consider that situation and allow the representation to continue. But our legal team will meet and officially know the next step to take.”





Background



The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court in a 5-2 ruling said the MP is restrained from holding himself out as an MP for the area.



A resident of Assin Bereku in the Central region, Michael Ankomah Nimfa dragged Mr Quayson to the court to restrain him from holding himself as MP after a Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 annulled his election as Assin North MP.



The petitioner had prayed to the apex court that James Gyakye Quayson’s continuous stay in office despite a High Court Judgment annulling his election offended the constitution, and was not fair to the people of Assin North.

The Cape Coast High Court had ruled that Mr. Quayson owed allegiance to another country other than Ghana at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.







The embattled MP had been challenging the decision by the high court at the supreme court.



The injunction against the MP will hold until the final determination of a suit challenging the constitutionality of his election as MP.



