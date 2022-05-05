We do not benefit from any insurance cover from govt - Ghana National Fire Service laments

Current insurance policy from personal and individual contributions of Fire Service personnel

The Ghana National Fire Service has appealed to the government to provide comprehensive insurance for personnel.

The current insurance policy in place, a fire service person disclosed is from the personal and individual contributions of service personnel.



According to the Public Relations Officer, D.O1 Timothy Osafo Affum, it would be prudent for the government of Ghana to provide a holistic insurance package for personnel.



He was responding to a question on whether the GNFS has in place any package to cover the cost of medical bills and other expenses for officers who get injured in the line of their duty.



He said, "It is troubling and worrying because we do not have a system in place to pay for the cost of injuries and other expenses for personnel who get injured in the line of their duty. What we have presently is a management-led initiative of personal insurance for service personnel. So when there is a challenge, we fall on the insurance to help the affected service personnel.

"The insurance is a personal contribution from the fire service worker or staff in the GNFS. This is a personal contribution towards your own insurance. The government does not have any insurance package for service personnel.”



He disclosed that the management of the service is currently engaging the government on the matter and hopes something positive will come out of the discussion.



He explained that there are categories of risk associated with their work hence the need for the government to give them insurance packages considering the risks associated with their work.