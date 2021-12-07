We do not enjoy any allowances - Directors of Education

Directors of Education

Source: GNA

The Conference of Directors of Education (CoDE) Ghana, is appealing to the government to consider the plight of education supervisors particularly those serving in remote areas.

Mr. Peter Blay-Ackah Quayson, President of the Conference said despite toils that traversed all kinds of terrain, incentives were yet to be considered for Directors of Education.



Mr. Quayson was speaking at the opening of the 28th Conference of the Conference of CODE, being held in Ho on the theme “The Impact of a well-Motivated and Resourced Supervisor on the Delivery of Quality Pre-Tertiary Education in Ghana.”



He added that education directors were left out of necessary cushioning provided by other directors for similar conditions of work despite engagements with the GES over the years.



“One major challenge confronting Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education which required a very urgent intervention is that in spite of all we do: Working in the remotest communities in the country, we do not enjoy any allowances.



“We have been denied allowances that other MMD directors are enjoying. This painful issue has engaged both directors and management of the GES for the past four years without any solution. We are now getting hints that the issue is at an advanced stage of resolution.



“Our greatest plea to our Minister and perhaps through him the President is that efforts should please be intensified to accelerate the process to a conclusion. We are ready to cooperate with the government on modality for payment of the accrued arrears,” Mr Quayson said.

He also cried over new three-tier pension scheme, which he said was “another terrible blow that inflicted pain in their hearts, adding insults to injury.”



“Having missed CAP 30, we thought that the new three tier pension scheme would be a savior. But unfortunately, it has rather turned out to be a killer of retirees, “the CoDE President added.



He noted that the conditions were “gradually but very forcefully eroding the interest and commitment”, and should be addressed.



Mr. Quayson also called to address low remuneration of support staff including drivers and cooks.



He also highlighted existing challenges of infrastructure for schools and education directorates, which he said would require dedicated commitment from stakeholders.



The President nonetheless recommended the government’s numerous recent initiatives towards the advancement of education, which included; school infrastructure, advanced teaching and learning materials, and the provision of brand-new cross-terrain vehicles for all district education offices.

The conference runs from November 21 to 26, and doubles as an orientation workshop for newly appointed Directors of Education.



Professor Fred Newton Binka, Foundation Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), who was the guest speaker at the event, called to focus on providing a quality environment to address quality education.



He said it required retooling and resourcing of all sectors of the educational system, and support from all stakeholders, including NGOs and the private sector.



Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister said the government continued to support the education sector, working to attain the best of standards for both learners and tutors.



He promised to use his place as Dean of Regional Ministers to help the cause of CoDE.