We don’t attend fire scene with empty fire tender - Fire Service

File Photo: A fire tender of the Ghana National Fire Service

Mr Alhaji Abdullai Salia, Divisional Officer Grade 3, in charge of operations at the Madina Fire Service has debunked the allegation that the Ghana Fire Service on several occasions attends fire scenes without water in their fire tender.

Speaking on “Ay3 Hu” on Hot FM 93.9 MHz, Mr Alhaji Salia revealed that sometimes the water gets finished from the tender while trying to quench the fire so they either request some from other fire station or return some of their thunders to fetch water so when the residents see the vehicle leaving the scene, they think the fire service attended the scene without water.



According to him, sometimes, the callers get angry when the service requests their contact number and also ask for a proper landmark of the scene, due to that they sometimes get missing when attending a fire scene.



Mr Alhaji Abdullai Salia pleaded that those who call to report fire incidence should exercise patience with the officer who receives the call to properly specify the location (landmark) of the incident scene to enable them to get to the scene quickly to save lives and properties.

He said they sometimes get to the fire scene late due to interruption of the other road users, especially among some ‘trotro’ drivers and other private vehicle users because they hardly pave the way.



Mr Salia advised the public to desist from fighting fire with water without disconnecting the electricity.



According to him, the Madina fire station recorded 67 cases between January and June in 2021 and 50 cases between January and June this year, meaning there has been a decrease in cases in this year 2022