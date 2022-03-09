We don’t belong to NPP if the party is for Wontumi – Angry NPP executives

Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party

Fomena East Electoral Co-ordinator for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Isaac Agyei has fumed over recent events he deemed as “unfair” and an agenda for satisfying personal gains.

Isaac Agyei disclosed that he was part of the group that painted the NPP Fomena party office with colours of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC's). However, he revealed that the group was arrested and granted bail earlier today.



Speaking to Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” political talk show, he expressed his annoyance with the decisions of some party executives.



“After the incident, Chairman Wontumi and Yaya Salifu, Ashanti Regional Deputy Youth Organizer had us arrested. We really wanted to react right after we were granted bail earlier today but we decided to remain calm."



“We asked them if the party office was for them because we know it belonged to Chairman Akwasi Nti who just resigned. If truly they claim it is for them they should prove it with the necessary documents. If Wontumi says he’s given the place to an independent person because NPP belongs to him then half of us don’t belong to him,” he said.

Giving an account of what triggered the group to go “wild”, Mr. Agyei noted that they were sidelined with some decisions in the region and while they demanded answers, the Party executives paid a deaf ear to them.



“We organized a press conference to indicate that there were elections done everywhere except for Fomena so what exactly was the reason for that? Where did we the people of Fomena go wrong? Is our fight for the NPP which made them win the elections our mistake? They should let us know so we gave them a week to give us some feedback but they ignored it. Then all of a sudden Wontumi together with Francis Adomako, said they were coming to vote here in Fomena which was last weekend but nothing happened. We realized some forms have already been given to independent candidates to fill without the knowledge of we the party members. As a party Chairman who has been put into power you need to go by the rules of the party. That is what we want to preach, we don’t need to put matters in our own hands but we want the rules to work,” he added.



Isaac Agyei further indicated that Fomena is now calm but urged the party executives to make the return of Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah to the NPP public rather than act mischievously to avoid further dire consequences from some furious party members.