We don't count Adwoa Safo as part of us - Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Adwoa Safo asked Majority Leader not to call her again

Adwoa says she should only be sent text messages, Joewise



NPP MPs call for Adwoa Safo's seat to be declared vacant



First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu (Joewise) has said that the majority caucus in Parliament no longer relies on Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



According to him, the majority has taken this position because efforts to get her back to the house have not been successful, myjoyonline.com reported.



According to Joseph Osei-Owusu, the Dome-Kwabenya MP has asked the majority caucus leadership not to call her again.

"In our strategy, we have taken it as going to rescue a kidnapped person, you presume she is dead, but if you go and she is alive, then it is God's grace, and it adds to your gains, so that is our approach. So as it stands now, we don't count her as part of us," he said



"The Majority Leader used to communicate with her often, but the last time, he [Majority Leader] told me she said he shouldn't call again, but send messages instead, which she responds to, but not phone calls," the Deputy Speaker, who is also the MP for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu, is quoted to have said on Pure FM.



The Dome Kwabenya New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, Sarah Adwao Safo, has been absent since December 2020, which have led to calls for her seat to be declared vacant to pave the way for a by-election to elect a new parliamentary representative for the area.



Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has been outside the country, has been accused by members of the New Patriotic Party of deliberately sabotaging government business by absenting herself from Parliament and her post as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

According to some persons backing Adwoa Safo's removal, her absence from Parliament over the period fulfills the requirement in Article 97 (c), which states that an MP shall vacate their seat 'if he/she is absent, without the permission in writing of the Speaker and is unable to offer a reasonable explanation to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges from fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament during any period that Parliament has been summoned to meet and continues to meet.



