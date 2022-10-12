0
We don’t even have thermometres to work with - Nurses at Odumkyere Darman CHPS compound

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Nurses and other health professionals working at the Odumkyere Darman CHPS Compound in the Eastern Region have appealed to authorities to pay attention to the facility.

The health professionals have particularly asked the DCE, Mr. Eugene Sackey, to address challenges concerning them.

The nurses told NyankontonMu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they lack the tools to work.

According to them, they don’t even have thermometers to check the temperature of people who come to the CHPS Compound for basic healthcare.

Reporting from the area, rainbowradioonline correspondent, Prince Collins Bening, said the health workers are also unable to work in the evening due to the lack of security at the facility.

He said several residents come to them in the evenings to access healthcare, but the current state under which they work makes it impossible for them to attend to them.

They have therefore appealed to the DCE and other officials to address the challenges they have raised.

