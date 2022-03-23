We don't have information on Agenda 111 in our custody - Ministry of Health

Agenda 111 is a nationwide health infrastructure drive by government

The Ministry of Health has disclosed that it has no information on the government’s giant health infrastructure programme, the Agenda 111 project.

The disclosure was made in response to a Right To Information (RTI) request submitted by an Accra-based news outlet, Joy News.



The news outlet's RTI request bordered on five areas including demand for information on copies of the policies underpinning the project, districts where the projects were to be situated and a detailed plan for commencement and completion.



It also sought information on staffing of the said facilities and detailed project proposals - feasibility studies and sources of funding secured.



The Ministry's March 21 response included an acknowledgement of the request and a one-line reply that read: "Per our records, we do not have the information in our custody."



The letter was signed by Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, Chief Director for the Minister and was copied to the Minister, his Deputy, the Information Officer at the Ministry and the RTI Commission.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, in January this year told the state broadcaster, Ghana Television, that the progress on the project touted as the biggest health sector infrastructure drive stood at 35 per cent.



“On average, we have done close to about 35 per cent works on all the 101 facilities… There were a lot of pre-contract arrangements, things that we needed to do; sitting, topography surveys to ensure that there are places where contractors can move into.”



About Agenda 111



Government last year announced having secured US$100 million start-up fund through the Ghana Investment Infrastructure Fund (GIIF) for the commencement of works on ‘Agenda 111’ projects.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo performed the ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Trade in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The Project Implementation Committee is chaired by Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and at the time of sod-cutting had secured sites and land titles for 88 out of the 101 district hospitals.



Government said each of the district hospitals would cost US$17 million, covering 15 acres. Each hospital is expected to be completed within 12 months, starting from the point of commencement.



The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.