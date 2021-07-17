We don't like community mining in Jomoro, halt it now - Group to Nana Akufo-Addo

The youth of the area are rather calling for a factory to be set up for them

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

A group calling itself "The Youth and People of Nzema" have kicked against the establishment of the government's Community Mining in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

It would be recalled that on Monday, July 5, 2021, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker together with the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah inaugurated a Community Mining at Kwabre in the Jomoro Municipality to provide jobs for the youth in the area.



But addressing the media on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Kwabre, this group indicated that the area selected for the Community Mining is a prone-flooding area and would cause problems to the residents in and around Kwabre.



"Here in Western Nzema, otherwise known as Jomoro, not only is Kwabre and its environs the breadbasket of our people, it is also a critical watershed area, and any mining there would pose a major threat of flooding to all the central parts of our community", they said.



According to the Vice President of the group, Michael Adebah, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources who is the MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem George Mireku-Duker presided over illegal mining (Galamsey activities) in Tarkwa-Nsuaem and cannot be trusted for the protection of the site at Kwabre in the Jomoro Municipality.



Michael Adebah also posited that Community Mining would contaminate water bodies in the area.

"We can point to the untold devastation in Nkroful, Anwia, Telekubokazo, Akango in Ellembelle and Evalue Dwira, all districts in Nzema, as well as the destruction of the Juen Lagoon, rivers Tano, Ankobra and Subile, also in Nzema. Our people who rely on these water bodies have been rendered destitute.



"We can already see signs of the impact of the mercury contamination in these mining sites on our land and our people.



"Our sources of drinking water have been contaminated. In fact, in Teleku-Bokazo we lost a vibrant sixteen-year-old when she drowned in a gully just this year", he stated.



He asked: "We are told that Kwabre mine will be mercury-free. What about the gullies, the watershed that will be destroyed? What happens when it rains, and our community gets flooded? What about our food source? We do not need another mine and more destruction".



He said the youth of Jomoro do not need Community Mining but need One District One Factory to be established in the Municipality.

"What we need are model farms, our share of the 1 District 1 Factory. We need our skillful Nzema artisans employed to build local infrastructure - To build schools to replace schools under trees, employed to patrol the river bodies, to reclaim the destroyed lands in our community.



"We need cottage industries to process our cassava, our coconut, our fish, among others. We need tourism developed in Nzema. Not another destructive mine", he emphasized.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to urge President Akufo-Addo to halt the Community Mining at Kwabre in the Jomoro Municipality immediately and establish a factory for the youth in the area.



"We call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his government, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, his deputy George Mireku Duker, Hon Kobby Okyere Darko, Minister, Western Region, MCEs of Ahanta West and Jomoro and Awulae Annor Adjaye III of Jomoro to halt any plans for Community mining in Mmampehia and Kwabre with immediate effect.



"They should rather focus their attention on genuinely solving the significant environmental problem that has been caused by the disastrous management of mining in Ghana, especially in the Western Region, and consider alternative means of providing jobs for the youth of Nzema," he concluded.