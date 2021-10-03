We don’t need a coup to change someone in Ghana – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that there are no justifications in the military intervention in the governance of a country in spite of the reasons the men in uniform always give for their actions.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Ash FM on Saturday, 2nd October 2021, as part of his tour of the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana has been enjoying political stability since 1992 because the Ghanaian people have the opportunity, every four years, to use the ballot box to decide whether to change a government or maintain one in office.



“Using the ballot box has contributed to the stability of our country. People believe that if a leader is not doing well, they can vote against that leader in four years’ time. We don’t need a coup to change someone,” he said.



As a result of military takeovers in Guinea and Mali, President Akufo-Addo revealed that ECOWAS has started reviewing its protocols to strengthen the growth of democracy in the sub-region.

“To be honest, I am not speaking (now) as Chairman of ECOWAS, I support the idea… I feel ECOWAS protocols on good governance should outlaw the third-term mandates in any country. I feel strongly it is something that we ought to do to prevent what is happening in Guinea elsewhere,” he added.



When asked why the regional bloc looked on while Alpha Conde changed the constitution to extend his term, President Akufo-Addo said, “there are varied reasons for the military intervention, but there is no justification at any stage.”



He continued, “We are opposed, in principle, to any intervention of the military to the political life of a country. The population is capable of resolving its problems through the ballot box.”