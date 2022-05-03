We don’t need more taxes, government must deal with collusion, corruption – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Mahama delivers lecture on state of the nation

Mahama insists Ghana is at a crossroads



Mahama promises to scrap E-Levy if elected in 2025



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has provided what he believes is evidence proving that government doesn't need more taxes.



According to him, what the government needs is, "top-notch efficiency, accountability and a ruthless climate led by incorruptible leaders determined to punish corruption without selectivity."



Ablakwa's evidence was information from an Auditor General's report of 2018 in which the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA, is said to have failed to collect over 2 billion cedis from businesses and wealthy individuals.

His post read in part: "This is despite the millions of dollars struggling poor taxpayers spent on their rather opaque contract with the McKenzie Company Inc. in 2017 ostensibly to improve efficiency.



"A government that enjoys compounding the burdens of the poor masses as it colludes with big businesses and connected individuals to evade taxes does not deserve our support to impose additional regressive revenue measures.



"This is yet another evidence that what Ghana needs isn’t new draconian taxes but top-notch efficiency, accountability and a ruthless climate led by incorruptible leaders determined to punish corruption without selectivity," he stressed.



Ablakwa is one of the leading opposition lawmakers 'fighting' the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) - the newest tax handle by the Akufo-Addo government.



E-Levy was contained in the 2022 budget statement presented to Parliament in November 2021. The process of passing it into law was marred by chaotic scenes in Parliament.

It was eventually passed in late March and assented to by President Akufo-Addo. Implementation started on May 1, 2022 with the Ghana Revenue Authority promising that initial concerns relating to unlawful deductions will be rectified.



Meanwhile, three Minority MPs are in the Supreme Court seeking a reversal of the law citing procedural challenges with the passage.



Read Ablakwa's full post below:



When is government going to stop punishing every Ghanaian because of its own inefficiency, collusion and corruption?



The Auditor General reveals that in 2018 alone, the lawless GRA which is clearly in contempt of the Supreme Court for going ahead to implement the unconstitutional and repugnant E-Levy failed to collect a staggering GHS2.66 billion from businesses and wealthy individuals.

This is despite the millions of dollars struggling poor taxpayers spent on their rather opaque contract with the McKenzie Company Inc. in 2017 ostensibly to improve efficiency.



A government that enjoys compounding the burdens of the poor masses as it colludes with big businesses and connected individuals to evade taxes does not deserve our support to impose additional regressive revenue measures.



This is yet another evidence that what Ghana needs isn’t new draconian taxes but top-notch efficiency, accountability and a ruthless climate led by incorruptible leaders determined to punish corruption without selectivity.