'We don't need this' – Opanyin Agyekum tells NDC after Commonwealth petition

Dean of the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, has criticized the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for bypassing institutions in the country to seek help in an international entity, the Commonwealth of Nations.

The NDC has petitioned Commonwealth to monitor the human rights situation in Ghana as well as what they say is criminal persecution of its members.



General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who announced this at a press conference Monday, February 28, said it was necessary to send the petition due to the "harassment, criminal persecution and human rights violations" against some NDC leading members including their National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.



"There are some practices that are not in accordance with good governance and the principles of the Commonwealth so we have petitioned them to take the appropriate action," he added.



He further went on to cite the case of the Republic v Stephen Kwabena Opuni and two others, saying the Judge, Justice Clemence Honyenuga, hearing the case, made some pronouncements which "in any fair legal system would warrant his recusal from the case on the ground of real likelihood or appearance of bias".



General Mosquito as he is popularly called also made reference to the case involving the Republic vrs Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Anthony Kwaku Boahen and the Republic Vrs Cassiel Ato Forson among others as examples of the criminal persecution of NDC members saying, "the conduct of the government of Ghana in this matter has been dreadful leaving no doubt the government is bent on a conviction regardless of the quality of the evidence".

"This is a brazen abuse of power by the government," Mr Asiedu Nketia added.



Prof. Kofi Agyekum, also known as 'Opanyin Agyekum' contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said: "in traditional form of governance we go according to hierarchies . . . there are steps and protocols in handling issues; you don't just get up and go to the top. When that happens we disrespect state institutions . . . meanwhile, there are others who hold Ghana in high regard. We don't need this especially when our economy is facing challenges."



He further pleaded with the opposition party to "withdraw the case and believe in the country's court system".



Watch video below:



