We don’t need your approval to increase fares – GPRTU to GRTCC, Gov’t

The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU)

The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) has served notice it no longer consults the government nor the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) in the adjustment of transport fares across the country.

According to GPRTU, they have not been obliged by any law to consult the government for the adjustment of fares.



The group explained that they adopted to consult the government anytime there is a need for transport fares when there were some subsidies on petroleum products in the country.



“We want to let the government know that as the association with the largest members of commercial drivers, we are on our own and we will henceforth increase transport fares anytime the price of petroleum product is reviewed at the pump,” the national communications officer of the union, Alhaji Imoro Abass said.



He quizzed “when petrol prices were increased, we were not consulted so why should we consult the government when transport fares have to go up. Why should we as an association consult the government in the first place.

We all buy eggs and when the price of the commodity was increased was the government consulted”?



He noted that the 20 percent increment in transport fares has been welcomed by the commercial drivers and they are working with it to help save the transport industry from collapse.



The General Secretary of GRTCC, Mr. Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah for his part argued that GPRTU has no mandate to increase fares without consulting the government.



The two gentlemen spoke on Accra-based Joy News on Monday, May 9, 2022.