We don’t owe ECG, our power has not been disconnected – Deputy Energy Minister denies reports

Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer has described as untrue reports that the ministry was recently disconnected from the national power grid as a result of indebtedness to the Electricity Company of Ghana.

According to him, the ministry receives power on a prepaid system and that it is impossible for the ministry to accrue debt on the prepaid system.



“There was a technical problem that led to our lights going off on that particular day, for which we sought the intervention of the ECG’s Managing Director to intervene,” he explained to Joynews.



The disclosure by the deputy minister is on the back of the recent debt recovery exercise being undertaken by the state-owned power distribution company.

It was widely reported on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, that ECG had disconnected power supply to the Ministry of Energy as part of the exercise to recover over GH¢5 billion owed by customers.



GA/SARA