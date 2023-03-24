2
Menu
News

We don’t owe ECG, our power has not been disconnected – Deputy Energy Minister denies reports

Egyapa Mercer1.png Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer has described as untrue reports that the ministry was recently disconnected from the national power grid as a result of indebtedness to the Electricity Company of Ghana.

According to him, the ministry receives power on a prepaid system and that it is impossible for the ministry to accrue debt on the prepaid system.

“There was a technical problem that led to our lights going off on that particular day, for which we sought the intervention of the ECG’s Managing Director to intervene,” he explained to Joynews.

The disclosure by the deputy minister is on the back of the recent debt recovery exercise being undertaken by the state-owned power distribution company.

It was widely reported on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, that ECG had disconnected power supply to the Ministry of Energy as part of the exercise to recover over GH¢5 billion owed by customers.

GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya