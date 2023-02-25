0
We don’t owe field officers used for 2020 elections – EC

EC Chair Jean Mensah Jean Mensa, Chairperson (EC)

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied owing over 20,000 field staff.

The electoral body described the story as false and an attempt to malign and impugn the integrity of the commission.

“The EC has to date paid all staff who worked during the 2020 elections. For the records the EC in a bid to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of public funds, instituted a system whereby field staff were paid through their bank accounts.”

Tamale South MP had alleged that some filed officers that worked for the EC in previous elections, including 2020, had not been paid.

“Minister of Finance, the Electoral Commission hasn’t even paid the members it used for the 2020 elections. Go and do what is right for them to pay them,” the former Minority Leader said.

But the EC says the claims are false.

Read the full statement below

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
