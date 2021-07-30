We don’t promote LGBTQ+ but we’re against systemic attacks on them - Amnesty International

Frank Doyi, Executive Director of Amnesty International Ghana

The Executive Director of Amnesty International Ghana, Frank Doyi, has clarified that his outfit does not promote or advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

He explained that Amnesty International is rather against “systematic attacks by state and non-state actors” against persons on the basis of their real or perceived sexual preference.



According to him, Amnesty International is aware of a private member’s Bill on LGBTQ+ yet to be submitted to Parliament and therefore called on government and authorities to ensure that, all human rights defenders, which includes those who work in protecting the LGBTQ+ community can operate in a safe and enabling environment.



Again, he said the Authorities must ensure that hate speech, harassment, physical attacks and threats against the LGBTQ+ community are thoroughly investigated and perpetrators brought to book.



“Authorities must ensure that hate speech and threats against LGBTQ+ people and those defending their fundamental human rights guaranteed by article 21 of the 1992 constitution are thoroughly investigated and those responsible are brought to justice,” he said at a press conference in Accra.



The Executive Director of Amnesty International Ghana, Frank Doyi, reiterated that Amnesty International Ghana does not intend to advocate or support the LGBTQ+ community, but as partners in the business of saving lives and protecting fundamental human rights and freedoms, they want the rights of these LGBTQ+ community protected.



They are therefore pleading with the media to support them.

“As partners in the business of saving lives and protecting the fundamental human right and freedoms, the media must not contribute to the hate speech, discrimination, hostility and misinformation towards human rights defenders including those defending the right of the LGBTQ+ community.”



Amnesty International Ghana again called on the Government of Ghana to commit to steps being taken to amend the laws of Ghana to abolish the death penalty and commute all death sentences to life imprisonment.



According to him, Amnesty International is concerned that death sentences are still imposed and that a high number of persons remain on death row for a long period.



He reiterated Amnesty International’s position that the death penalty violates human rights including the rights to life.



“Ghana’s death penalty retention policy is out of step with the rest of the world. Abolishing the death penalty will reinforce our commitment to protecting human rights in the continent.”