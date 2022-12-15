0
'We don’t sell maturity, we learn it' – Sammy Gyamfi jabs Pablo

Pablo Gyamfi Sammy Gyamfi (right), George Opare Addo

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has berated the National Youth Organiser of the party, George Opare Addo (Pablo), for attacking him because he supported his opponent in the party’s National Youth Organiser election.

Speaking in an interview on Onua TV which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Sammy Gyamfi suggested that Pablo’s attack on him shows that he lacks maturity.

He said that Pablo won the party’s National Youth Organiser position and he should be trying to bring everybody on board including supporters of his challenger, Yaw Brogya Genfi, rather than attacking them.

He added that when he (Sammy Gyamfi) wanted to become the NDC’s Communication Officer in 2018, Pablo openly supported his opponent but he went on radio insulting him after he won the elections.

“John Dumelo campaigned for Opare Addo, he is my friend and he is also a friend of Brogya Genfi. Have you seen Brogya Genfi sitting on radio insulting him because he campaigned for Opare Addo?

“We don’t sell maturity, we learn it… No man is an island. If you understand politics, you will bring everybody on board whether you lost or whether you won. You will not go about insulting people,” he said in Twi.

He added that he is not going to respond to the insults, Opare Addo directed at him because he has promised leaders of the NDC that he will not "descend into the gutters with him".

Opare-Addo, in an interview on Power FM, expressed disappointment over Sammy Gyamfi's endorsement of his contender, adding that all efforts to reconcile with Sammy Gyamfi prior to the elections appear to have proven futile.

He also accused Sammy Gyamfi of being an influence peddler and questioned the source of his wealth.

