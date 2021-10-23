We don't speak to a chief like that - Pratt slams President Akufo-Addo

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has thrown a jab at President Akufo-Addo for his unsavoury comment to the Chief of Aflao, Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V for asking his government to complete the abandoned E-Block Community Day Senior High School in his area.

Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V, the Aflao Chief made this demand among others during a tour of the Volta Region by the Minority members on Parliament's Education Committee.



According to Kwesi Pratt Jnr. the President 'didn't speak well at all'.



"However you will look at it, what the President said about the Aflao Chief was not good, no matter how it was not good, whether he was playing or laughing it didn't go well, we shouldn't speak like that to ourselves, he didn't speak well . . . Torgbui Fiti is a prominent Chief just like all other Chiefs, we don't speak to him like that, the President didn't speak well," Kwesi Pratt said on Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' programme. Friday.



Speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' programme, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. further expounded that there is nowhere the Aflao Chief gave an ultimatum to the government to complete the E-Block in his area.



To Kwesi Pratt the Aflao Chief only asked Parliament's Education Committee to try and open the school in his area by February so his citizens will also enjoy the Free Senior High School education policy being enjoyed by all eligible citizens in the country.

"Is this an ultimatum? . . . Did he say if it is not opened he will pull a gun or slap someone? He didn't say that . . . he was only pleading for the school to be opened for him, what crime has he committed?" Kwesi Pratt asked.



