We don’t want NDC to address our challenges for us even if our situation is bad - NABCO

The association believes the government will address the challenges facing them

A National Communications Team Leader, NABCO Trainees Association of Ghana (NABTAG), Mr Akwasi Botchway says even though they have a lot of challenges, the NABTAG does not want the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to address it for them.

This is because they said when the NDC was in power, it did not bring onboard such interventions to solve their problem and so if the NPP-Government introduced it and they are facing challenges, the NDC has no business talking about it.



This comes following the ‘Yentua Demo’ which is being staged by the Youth Wing of the NDC.



The Youth wing of the NDC embarked on a protest dubbed, 'Yentua Demonstration’ on Thursday, February 10, 2022, to among other things, put pressure on the government to rescind its ‘desperate’ efforts on the electronic transaction levy (e-levy).



It also focused on the UTAG strike, NABCO Beneficiaries allowance, teacher trainee allowances, pervasive corruption and Petroleum stability levy and recovery levy and other nuisance taxes like sanitation taxes.



Prior to the demonstration, some persons who claimed to be NABCO beneficiaries expressed interest in joining the NDC protest over unpaid stipends but the NABTAG came out to disassociate itself from the demonstration and the comments made earlier by the supposed beneficiaries.

Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Mr Akwasi Botchway explained that those who spoke at the NDC press conference prior to the demonstration were sponsored by the opposition party.



Mr Akwasi Botchway said there were no genuine credentials backing the person who spoke at the press conference.



Although he admitted that they have not been paid allowances for some time now, he said they were in talks with management to address their issues.



“For the eight years that they were in power, what did they do for NABCO beneficiaries? they could not do anything for us. Things are not going well, but I will urge my people to exercise patience with the assurance that things will get better,” he said.