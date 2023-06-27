3
We don’t want any skirmishes - Watch Sam George warn soldiers deployed to Assin North

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, catch up with some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces who had been deployed to the Assin North Constituency for the ongoing by-elections.

In a video available to GhanaWeb, the MP can be seen engaging in a hearty conversation with the army personnel.

He asked them whom they were protecting and the person who deployed them to the constituency since it is the job of the Ghana Police Service to provide security for the by-election.

“It is only, the president and the vice president and of late the attorney general who uses military… even the speaker (of parliament) have been denied military. Are you with the minister of defence?

“We don’t want Ayawaso West Wagon… you are my people, am begging you people… I like you and you like me so don’t let us have any skirmishes,” he said.

The military person did not give any straight answer as to why they were in Assin North. They we not happy with the fact that their interaction with the MP was being recorded.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
