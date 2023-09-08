We elect leaders to solve problems not to compound them – Kofi Tonto jabs Mahama

A spokesperson for the sitting government, Kofi Tonto

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

A government spokesperson, Kofi Tonto, has described former president, John Mahama’s recent criticism of packing the judiciary as “unfortunate” and unbecoming of a statesman.

Kofi Tonto mentioned that such conduct affects confidence in the country’s justice system.



Speaking on Metro TV, he reiterated that Ghanaians elect leaders to solve problems and not to compound them.



“If President Mahama feels that our judiciary is packed, the expectations of Ghanaians from him is to offer workable solutions that will reform the problem and not ideas that Will rather compound or add to the problem.”



“There is a bit of hypocrisy in our politics. The issue is we have to solve the problem. We don’t have to compound the problem, let’s jaw-jaw, with the GBA, NDC, NPP, and other neutral arbiters. Let’s sit down and deliberate on the gaps in our constitution, what is making room for these things, and inherent injustices to occur for argument’s sake so we can cure them, once and for all,” he said.



“The challenges within our judicial system didn’t start with Akufo-Addo and it will not end with Akufo-Addo, I don’t think we can solve all our judicial issues post-Akufo-Addo in the next year,” he added.

He asserted that in light of his party’s prior selections to the judiciary, Mahama lacks the moral authority to level such allegations.



Former President, John Dramani Mahama claimed that President Akufo-Addo’s administration had stacked the judiciary with justices who supported the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He said the party has done this to assist them in dodging accountability when they are out of government in a speech at the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, September 2, 2023.



Kofi Tonto reacted by pointing out that the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the main opposition party, has occasionally transferred into positions inside the judiciary.



Kofi Tonto believes the problems confronted with the judicial system did not begin with the current administration hence the assertion by former President John Mahama that President Akufo-Addo has appointed cronies to occupy the judiciary is unfounded.