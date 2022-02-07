We elect you to protect the purse, not to amass wealth - Korankye Ankrah to politicians

Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah is the founder of the Royalhouse Chapel International

The Founder of the Royalhouse Chapel International (RCI), Apostle-General Sam Korankye Ankrah, has reminded politicians of why Ghanaians voted them into power.



He stated that contrary to the notion that people should get into political office to amass wealth for themselves, they are rather supposed to protect the public purse.



He added that it is a wrong mindset that when a person gets into political office, it is an opportunity for them to make their lives better, much to the neglect of those who got them there, reports myjoyonline.com.

"The reason we elect you into public office is to protect the purse and the monies of this nation to develop and to move this nation forward. We don't elect them to amass wealth for themselves and to forget about us once they get to that place," he said.



The Apostle-General added that in instances where the ideal situation is turned around in favour of politicians, it courts anger among people, leading to political challenges experienced in many parts of the continent in recent years.



"This is what brings anger, and this is what brings the kind of challenges we have in Africa here. But if our politicians place at their heart, first and foremost, the desire to see this nation move forward, all of us as citizens of this nation will have an equitable share of the national cake," he said.



He suggested several things that he said would get the people on the side of political leaders rather than turn them away and lead them to commit things that contribute to unrest.



"If they ensure that our young people will get the jobs to do, if they can ensure that people can put food on their table three times a day, if they can ensure that our children are educated if they can ensure that at the end of the day, everybody can get a place to lay your heads, nobody will complain, nobody will fight, there will be no agitation, and there will be no reason for any military intervention in our nation," he said.

Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah made this known at his church in Accra during a ceremony where he was presented with the US President's Lifetime Achievement Award.



The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award is offered in multiple levels and is designed to recognize each milestone of an individual's service and achievements. Levels include bronze, silver, gold and the highest honour, the President's Lifetime Achievement Award for those who contribute more than 4,000 hours of service in their lifetime.



The Lifetime Achievement Award is intended for individuals with at least 10 years of documented accomplishments in the field of higher education sustainability who have had a significant impact on a large number of individuals and organizations.