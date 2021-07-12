We expected Akufo-Addo to turn Ghana into America - NDC official

Source: Michael Agyiri, Contributor

A Deputy National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Ruth Dela Sedoh has described the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as one that has plunged Ghana downhill despite coming to power at the back of gargantuan promises.

Speaking to the media at the Parliament House where the NDC ended its March for Justice demonstration against the government last Wednesday before presenting a petition to the legislature, the Deputy Youth Organiser said her party and Ghanaians had every right to demonstrate against the current government owing to its failure in fulfilling the major promises it made.



"The trials and tribulations that this nation has been through since the President and his Vice took over power are that; Ghanaians are suffering, the economy is bad, taxes keep going up, unemployment rates keeps rising, our roads are not being fixed and dumsor continues to linger. And so Ghanaians have every right to demand that this country must be fixed.



"The President came on the back of a lot of promises and our expectation was that he would have turned Ghana into an America by now but as was stated by my General Secretary, while other governments have put in place measures to support their citizens in the era of COVID-19 pandemic, the government has rather burdened us with a lot of taxes," she said.



She chronicled recent security developments in the country and accused the government of using 'state sponsored' military as a tool against citizens who have decided to voice out and act against ills in the Akufo-Addo led government.



"It clearly looks as if the government of Akufo-Addo is using state-sponsored military to do evil and we cannot sit back and watch that to continue. Kaaka who recently died was an NPP member, the other person who also died at Ejura was an NPP member.



"It was only one person out of the number of people who died at Ejura who was an NDC member. It will be wrong if we continue to address these issues on the NPP and NDC tangent which is why we must all rise against it," she added.

The youth wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress on Wednesday led a demonstration dubbed "March for Justice" against the current government.



The demonstration which was a protest against what the opposition party describes as the growing levels of injustice in Ghana perpetrated by the police and the military, and sponsored by the current government commenced at the Accra Mall, went through the Flagstaff House and ended at the Parliament.



A petition containing some demands were presented on behalf of the thousands of demonstrators to the Presidency and Parliament.



