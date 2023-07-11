We give them advise, they refuse it; we give them taxes, they misuse it – Bondholders call out insensitive Akufo-Addo govt
Members of the Individual Bondholders Forum (IBF) will from today, Tuesday, 11 July 2023, commence picketing at the Ministry of Finance in demand for the payment of their outstanding coupons.
According to group, the government while failing to heed to advise misused taxes thereby resulting in the failure to fulfil its obligations under agreements reached as part of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).
“Brothers and sisters, we stand at the precipice of a defining struggle. Brace yourself for the time has come to demand justice for your kith and kin. Today, many homes are in despair, many lives have been shattered, by government’s continuous theft of our savings. We give them power, they abuse it, we give them our taxes, they misuse it, honest advice they refuse it, and today they are taking our savings…” the group said in video rallying members ahead of the picketing on Tuesday.
Describing the government’s action as insensitive, the group said it will occupy the ministry
“Together we shall occupy the Ministry of Finance starting Tuesday, 11th July, 2023, at 7 am. In unity we shall demand payment of all outstanding principal and coupon payments some of which have been delayed for over 130 days. We shall insist on the swift and resolute implementation of the agreement enshrined in the MoU of 16th May 2023.” the video said.
