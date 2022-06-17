We have Ngleshie stool and devlopment at heart - Mantse Danso

Nii Manste Danso

Nii Manste Danso, a member of the Ngleshie Royal family has insisted that the family is focused on the unity and development in the area

According to him, the family has has the community at heart and will do well to ensure that any issue of conflict is nipped in the bud.



"We want the best for Ngleshie chieftaincy and need uinty to move forward," He noted.



The community has witnessed some instability since the demise of Obrempong Kojo Ababio.



Background



After the demise of Obrempong Kojo Ababio, the stool is yet to settle on new substantive chief but a 13- member committee was inaugurated to steer affairs of Ngleshie chieftaincy.

Nii Mantse Danso, however explained that the acting president position of the committee has been declared vacant by the court.



According to him, one acting then has aligned himself with people who are seeking their parochial interests not the paramountcy.



Hence any future acting president will have time limit of six months according to new stool council.



In addition Mantse Nii Danso said Nobody is challenging his position as a chief, to him that issue has been settled at competent court of jurisdiction.



He advised some people whose action serves as drawback to Ngleshie stool to stop.