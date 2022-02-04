'We have PhD in squandering money' - Afia Pokuaa takes on GOC officials

Afia Pokuaa a.k.a. Vim Lady

Vocal female broadcaster and host of Gyaso Gyaso show on Okay FM, Afia Pokuaa aka Vim Lady has extended some shots to officials at the Ghana Olympics Committee (GOC).

Her outburst follows the decision by the GOC to send eight (8) of its members to this year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.



Registering her displeasure on the issue, the firebrand indicated only one Ghanaian is participating in the Olympics and therefore could not fathom why the GOC will send an 8-member body all the way to Asia.



To her, the said officials are just going to squander monies belonging to the taxpayers.

“Ghana is the only place in the world where we can send ONE person to the winter Olympics accompanied by 8 officials We have PhD in squandering money keke,” she fired in a post on Facebook sighted by Ghanaguardian.com.



Ghana is scheduled to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, from 4th to 20th February 2022.



Ghana's team consisted of one male alpine skier, marking the country's return to the sport for the first time since 2010. Alpine skier Carlos Mäder was also the country's flagbearer during the opening ceremony.