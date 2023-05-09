We have a very good candidate in Dr. Duffour – Koku Anyidoho

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the former deputy general secretary of the NDC

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako,Contributor

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho , says Dr. Kwabena Duffour is the best candidate for the National Democratic Congress going into the 2024 general election.

He asserts that Dr. Duffour possesses all the characteristics required of the party’s flagbearer.



He emphasized that the economy is currently in a terrible situation that will require someone like Kwabena Duffour, who has previously overseen the nation’s finances to fix it.



“Given the current state of the economy, which needs to be fixed, it is now appropriate for someone with financial experience to assume charge of the affairs of the country, ” Samuel Koku Anyidoho told Kwaku Owusu Adjei(Patoo) on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

According to him, Duffour’s track record and calm demeanor serves as a selling point for him to win the next election.



“Dr. Duffour’s experiences cannot, in any way, be compared to Mahama. Duffour may be “trying” to rule Ghana, but he is a superior choice. He has a particular history. He arrived with Mills and provided superior economic data; he is a businessman who later accepted a position as a lecturer at Legon; and he was one of the top governors of the Bank of Ghana,” he added.