We have all the evidence to prosecute former PPA boss – Special Prosecutor

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has stated that his office has gathered enough evidence to prosecute former Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei for procurement breaches.



The special prosecutor, who was speaking after Boateng Adjei and his brother-in-law, Francis Kwaku Arhen, pleaded not guilty to charges of procurement breaches levelled against them, said that his office has a strong case that will ensure that the two men are punished for their acts of corruption.



“I have my firm conviction that we have every evidence to see the accused prosecuted on procurement breaches [charges]. The accused persons are the former Chief Executive of the PPA and his brother-in-law… Their pleas were taken. They pleaded not guilty, and the court has given directions as to how the trial will proceed so in a month we’ll be back to comply with the court proceedings,” 3news.com reports.



Also, Kissi Agyebeng, reaffirmed his commitment to fighting the menace of corruption in the country, saying, “as I said during my vetting, I’m going to make corruption very costly.”

The Special Prosecutor on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, charged Adjenim Boateng Adjei with 17 counts of procurement breaches.



The charges, according to a statement signed by the Special Prosecutor, are in relation to his role in the “Contracts for Sale” scandal uncovered in an investigative piece by Manasseh Azure Awuni.



According to the statement, a brother-in-law of Adjenim Adjei, Francis Kwaku Arhin, is also facing one count for his role in the scandal.



The charges pressed against the two include “using public office for profit, contrary to section 179C(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and “Directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract, contrary to section 92(2)(b) of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663).



