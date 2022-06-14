2
We have already paid GH¢750,000 fine by FDA – Marwako Fast Food

Marwako1212121 A branch of Marwako Fast Food Limited

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Public Relations Officer of Marwako Fast Food, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, has said that the company was fined GH¢750,000 by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) which it has already paid.

Amin Lamptey indicated that authorities of the restaurant have been dealing with the FDA since the food poisoning incident, which makes the release of a statement that said Marwako had destroyed some food items surprising, myjoyonline.com reports.

"Inasmuch as we agree with the FDA with regards to what they have done so far, we have suffered some fines, a very huge amount of money.

"Marwako Fast Food Limited has already paid ¢750,000. With this release, we will see what we can do with this and see how best we will follow what FDA has asked us to do so that we will be on the same page with the FDA," Lamptey said.

He added that the authorities of the restaurant hope that "what the FDA has done with Marwako, it should go across all restaurants so that all of us will be on the same page."

The FDA, in a statement issued on June 13, 2022, stated that its investigation into the Marwako restaurant food poisoning incident had been hampered because of the destruction of some of the food items by the restaurant.

The FDA, however, indicated that the destruction of the food items only stopped it from determining the root cause of the food poisoning, but it was able to determine from the samples it took from the victims that the food they ate was highly contaminated.

The authority said that the branches of Marwako that were shut down remain closed, adding that it has also sanctioned the restaurant.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
