We have always had Muslim running mates but NDC keeps beating us in the Zongos – NPP MP

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (left), Alan Kyerematen (right)

The Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, has said that the choice of the presidential candidate for the NPP should not be reduced to where the contenders for the position come from.

According to him, arguments being made by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the party’s candidate should be from the northern parts of the country to prove that the party is not an Akan party are flawed.



Speaking in an interview on Asempa TV, shared on Facebook on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the MP said that the party must not just choose a candidate to satisfy criticisms against it but should choose a candidate who can help it win the 2024 elections.



“We must analyse which candidate has the propensity to get the votes and nobody should think that we are doing the analysis because of where one is coming from.



“We are not going into the 2024 election to satisfy the NDC. We are going to the 2024 election to win. So, if it is all about how to satisfy the NDC attacks that we are an Akan party; is the NDC an anti-Muslim party? Why are they putting two Christians forward?



“In every election, they beat us in the Zongos, we should interrogate it. The NDC always fields two Christians, yet they win the Zongo communities even though we always have Muslim running mates,” he said.



The MP added that the best bet for the NPP is to select a candidate who can maximize the party’s vote in the upcoming elections.

“We have to bring a candidate who would maximise our votes. The 2024 election is not going to be easy, you must put your best man forward… and in my opinion that candidate is Alan Kyerematen,” he added.



Watch the interview below:







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:









You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:















IB/SEA