We have been in power and our record is there for all to see – Mahama exalts NDC

Wed, 14 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The flagbearer for the opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has said that unlike the NPP, his party is a very high performing bloc who is concerned about the prosperity of the country.

The former President also asserted that the NDC in power is a party that is attentive to the needs and plights of the Ghanaian populace and the party's records are there for all to see.

John Dramani Mahama also added that the NDC believes in implementing policies and providing projects that could serve Ghanaians positively for a very long time.

“The NDC believes in substantive offerings, carefully considered, and curated to stand the test of time while comprehensively resolving some of our most complex problems. We have no intention of taking the mandate of the people of Ghana for granted. We have been in power, and our record is there for all to see," the NDC flagbearer tweeted.

The NDC is fastening its belts and lacing its boots to amass a majority of the votes of electorates in the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, several members of the NDC have travelled to Assin North to campaign for the re-election of the ousted MP, James Gyakye Quayson in the upcoming by-elections to be held on June 27, 2023.



