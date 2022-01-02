We have buried the 'dog' who attacks churches, prophets - Nigel Gaisie declares

Nigel Gaisie delivers coded prophecies

A dog has been sent to attack the church, Nigel Gaisie reveals



God will deal with anyone who attacks pastors, Nigel Gaisie



Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie, has disclosed that a "dog" assigned to attack the church and men of God in Ghana has been defeated in the realm of the spirit.



Speaking at the 31st December Watchnight to usher his congregation into the New Year, the prophet warned that any man or woman who tries to hinder the word of the gospel in 2022 will be defeated by the power of God.



According to him, some authorities have assigned a "dog" to carry out their evil assignment against Christians in the land, but he was glad to announce the downfall of the dog, who he claims has been buried "spiritually and physically".

He added that it is just a matter of time before the nation will testify to the prophecy delivered by God through him.



In a video captured by GhanaWeb, Mr Gaisie stated: "I am talking as a prophet of God, the hands of Pharaoh shall be broken by fire. When they are confused and have missed their way then they will send their dog to come and attack men of God, to come and attack the church.



"You that dog, we have buried you in the spirit. Spiritually and physically we have buried you and God will deal with you. Whoever touches a prophet, touches the eye of God. You will go down, you have not seen anything. You will go down. Praise the Lord."



The charged congregation applauded their leader as he delivered a tall list of prophecies written on several sheets of paper.



"Anybody that touches and come after the church this year, the Lord said I should tell you that heaven will come after you," he added.





Prophet Nigel Gaisie who spoke in parables and 'coded' language intimated that he was tied down in mentioning names because his life and that of his family was at stake.



"I have seen a host of prophecies, but I will not say all. I have a family to protect, I have a church to protect. I have a future to live. Wisdom demand that I walk in wisdom...I hope you understand the prophecies? I will not go straight to the point, the wise will understand what I am saying. Am I communicating?" he quizzed.



