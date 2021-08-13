We have done a lot to reduce hardship but there is more to do - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the Akufo-Addo government is determined to do more to ameliorate the suffering of Ghanaians, despite significantly reducing, or eradicating a number of sufferings imposed on Ghanaians by the NDC prior to the NPP taking office in 2017.

In a Facebook post on Friday to mark International Youth Day, Vice President Bawumia listed about 50 hardships, which he said, the erstwhile NDC government under former President Mahama, imposed on Ghanaians, which the government of President Akufo-Addo has resolved or reduced through various interventions.



The list was made up of cross-sector interventions by the Akufo-Addo government, including relative stability in electricity supply, resumption of public sector employment which was frozen, online and easy access to government services, the revival of national health insurance, restoration of allowances for nursing and teacher trainees, restoration of employment for nurses, free access to senior high school, among several others.



Dr Bawumia preceded the 50 sufferings the Akufo-Addo government has reduced, with a direct message to youth, acknowledging challenges they are facing as a result of the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, as well as reiterating the government's resolve to address the challenges.



"Yesterday, we marked the International Youth Day in Ghana and across the world. I would like to remind the youth of our dear country that the NPP promised to reduce the suffering Ghanaians were going through under the economic mismanagement of the NDC," Dr Bawumia wrote.



"After four years in office, what is clear is that even though many Ghanaians are facing challenging times especially as a result of the economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of the NPP under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, through policies implemented, delivered largely on its promise of reducing the suffering of Ghanaians even though we have a lot more to do in that direction,"

"We have not completely eradicated hardships but we have made significant progress. We count on your continuous support as we deal with the other challenges facing our nation.



God bless our homeland Ghana."



