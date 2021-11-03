We have given no license for cannabis business yet – Narcotics Control Commission

Francis Torkornoo is the Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission

• The Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019) has been passed

• The NCC has been receiving requests about the cultivation of cannabis



• The NCC will deal with persons who flout the law



The general public has been warned against the cultivation of narcotic plants or the establishment of narcotics business to since no entity or individual has been granted any license to operate..



This, the Narcotics Control Commission (NCC) explained, is coming on the back of the passage of the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019), reports graphic.com.gh.



“The Narcotics Control Commission has since the passage of Act 1019 observed an increased activity relating to the promotion of some narcotic drugs and plants in the country. It is to be noted that activities aimed at promoting a narcotic drug or plant constitute an offence under sections 38 and 42 of Act 1019,” a statement said.

Francis Opoku-Amoah, the Public Relations Officer of the Commission, explained that until a related Legislative Instrument (LI) is approved by parliament, no one can do legitimate business in narcotic plants or drugs in the country.



He added that following the passage of the bill, the Commission has been inundated with enquiries about the cultivation of cannabis, adding that some people already applied while they await the operationalisation of the Legislative Instrument on Section 43 of the law.



“There was no blank cheque to (the public) to do whatever they wanted as far as the cultivation, among other things, of cannabis was concerned."



“People have applied anyway awaiting the passage of the LI. So, what we are saying is that you cannot carry on any (related) activity without a license. This is because if you don’t have full authority and you undertake such activities (sales, trading, purchase, traffic) or undertake any activity for the purposes of establishing or promoting an enterprise relating to narcotic drugs, it amounts to an offence,” he said.



According to Section 38(2) of Act 1019, it states that: “A person who without lawful authority sells, trades in, purchases, traffics or undertakes an activity for the purpose of establishing or promoting an enterprise relating to narcotic drugs commits an offence.

Similarly, Section 42(2) of Act 1019 states that: “A person who without lawful authority undertakes an activity for the purpose of establishing or promoting an enterprise relating to narcotic plants commits an offence.”



He explained that any such persons caught operating against the law will be accordingly dealt with.



“Anybody who then engages in the cultivation of the recreational cannabis, which normally has a higher THC content, will be dealt with,” he added.



