We have gone wrong in the selection of our leaders – Kofi Adams

Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams

Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Jeli Adams, has stated that leaders of the country were appointed on the wrong basis.

According to him, people who cannot be controlled have been appointed into leadership positions hence the breed of indiscipline in the country.



“We went wrong in many ways, we went wrong even in the selection of leaders, we also went wrong in continuing to offer that tough and participatory leadership, we went wrong in bringing in people we cannot even punish” he said.



“If you are not prepared, don’t start by introducing them else you will introduce indiscipline gradually” he added.



He emphasized that the level of lawlessness in the country’s Ministerial Board has erupted complications in the governance system.

“The ministries which contain all our leaders who are supposed to use their brains, are turning into markets, making noise in such places and nobody is talking about it. The petty things we don’t see as problems has carried into our governance and we are suffering now” he expounded.



“We go for loans and don’t work with what we must do at the end of the day we cannot account for it, that’s how we have gotten to in terms of indiscipline,” he told Kwabena Don Prah on Happy 98.9 Epa hoa Daben show.



His comments follow expectations as the eight parliament resumes office to steer the affairs of the state and matters rising.