We have interesting evidence on alleged impersonation of Adwoa Safo – Haruna Iddrisu

Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo has been involved impersonation allegations in Parliament

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu has hinted that his side of Parliament has “some interesting” evidence that suggest that Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, was impersonated in the chamber.

It is alleged that Madam Safo was not present in the chamber on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, when the Majority side needed the numbers at all cost to approve the government’s 2022 budget.



Sources from the Minority indicate that the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection who had been absent from Parliament for some time was not in the country when the November 30 proceedings were ongoing.



In a viral video, the woman was seen wearing a nose mask, leaving the chamber right after the headcount which led to the approval of the budget statement.



The Minority has vowed to expose her. For instance, NDC Member of Parliament for North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has already indicated that the Minority is probing the development.



“Following pictures and videos we are reviewing this [Wednesday] morning, it is becoming quite apparent to us that there may be a case of impersonation with regard to the lady who was presented as Adwoa Safo. It’s beginning to appear that she may not be Adwoa Safo,” Mr. Ablakwa told Accra-based Joy FM.



Speaking to Eric Ahianyo on Ideas Exchange on TV XYZ Wednesday night, Haruna Iddrisu revealed his side has credible leads as far as the probe is concerned.

Hinting that their sources were credible, he recalled how the Majority boycotted proceedings because they did not have the numbers to get the 2022 budget approved especially when the Minority had raised red flags over some policies contained in the policy document.



“Where have you heard that the Majority is walking out on the budget presented by their own President? Do you know why they walked out? Because at that material moment, Article 104 provides that, when the vote is a tie, 137-137 the motion is considered defeated,” he narrated. “Because at that time the Honourable Adwoa Safo was not available in the country.”



“I have been Minister for Communications,” he said. “I am looking at the forensics. We are looking at the head, the ears up to the neck. Signature level, I am looking at some interesting evidence.”



Meanwhile, Adwoa Safo claims she was the one who was in the viral video.



Responding to Okudzeto Ablakwa, Adwoa Safo stated, “I cannot force Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa, who is my friend on the other side, to dress the way I want him to dress, that is an insult to womanhood so those making that noise should withdraw.”